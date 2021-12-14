Bright Health Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:BHG) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 21st

Bright Health Group’s (NYSE:BHG) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 21st. Bright Health Group had issued 51,350,000 shares in its public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $924,300,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.90.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Shares of BHG opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.