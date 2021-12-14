Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $152.40 and last traded at $152.70, with a volume of 52847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.49.

Specifically, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total transaction of $12,167,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,418 shares of company stock valued at $40,838,376. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $440,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 32.2% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $210,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Coupa Software by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

