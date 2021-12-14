Verve Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 14th (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:VERV) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, December 14th. Verve Therapeutics had issued 14,035,789 shares in its public offering on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $266,679,991 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERV. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $147,298.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew D. Ashe acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,644,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,551,000 after acquiring an additional 628,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

