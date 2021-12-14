Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $85.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ciena traded as high as $74.17 and last traded at $73.92, with a volume of 81537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s “robust” guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $122,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,569 shares of company stock worth $1,237,772 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 483.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 83.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

