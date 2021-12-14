Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.57, but opened at $20.96. Alector shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 460 shares changing hands.

Specifically, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,711,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 530,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,199,500. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

ALEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at $20,862,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Alector by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,985,000 after purchasing an additional 752,336 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth $7,770,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alector by 296.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 425,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 318,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth $7,132,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.