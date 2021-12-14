Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $170.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Quest Diagnostics traded as high as $164.44 and last traded at $163.26, with a volume of 1223482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.06.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

