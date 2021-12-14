iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.17. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,062.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,733,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

