Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Increases By 360.8%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 360.8% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ARDS opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.19.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 459,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

