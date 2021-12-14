Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sourcebio International (LON:SBI)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 190 ($2.51) target price on the stock.

Shares of SBI opened at GBX 149.50 ($1.98) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £110.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.78. Sourcebio International has a 52-week low of GBX 125 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.17).

Get Sourcebio International alerts:

In other Sourcebio International news, insider Christopher Mills sold 9,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £11,842.50 ($15,650.19). Insiders sold 1,409,991 shares of company stock worth $176,319,493 over the last ninety days.

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Sourcebio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sourcebio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.