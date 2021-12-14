Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €101.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €101.00 ($113.48) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) target price on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($120.22) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($107.87) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €106.76 ($119.96).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €73.12 ($82.16) on Friday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($56.02). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.49.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.