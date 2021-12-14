Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €83.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €83.50 ($93.82) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($120.22) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €88.50 ($99.44).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €67.55 ($75.90) on Friday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €64.65 ($72.64) and a 1 year high of €82.50 ($92.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €69.49. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.95.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

