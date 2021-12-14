Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €3.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.37) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.48) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.65 ($2.98) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.26) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.26) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.53) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €2.77 ($3.11).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.63).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.