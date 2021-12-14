$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will post $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87 billion. DaVita also reported sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DaVita by 35.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth $50,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average of $117.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. DaVita has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.