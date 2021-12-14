Comparing Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) & Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA)

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Baozun and Ace Global Business Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 1 3 2 0 2.17 Ace Global Business Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baozun currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.25%. Given Baozun’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baozun is more favorable than Ace Global Business Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baozun and Ace Global Business Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $1.36 billion 0.82 $65.25 million $0.03 472.67 Ace Global Business Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than Ace Global Business Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Baozun and Ace Global Business Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun 0.26% 0.42% 0.24% Ace Global Business Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Ace Global Business Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baozun beats Ace Global Business Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc. operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was founded by Wen Bin Qiu, Jun Hua Wu, and Qing Yu Zhang in August 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Company Profile

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

