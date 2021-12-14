Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Shares Down 1.2%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. 800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

Fletcher Building Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCREY)

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

