Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Trading Down 2.6%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO) fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.10 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.44). 43,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 145,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.40 ($0.45).

The company has a market cap of £15.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.56.

Pelatro Company Profile (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

