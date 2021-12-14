SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Shares Down 0.2%

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$21.36 and last traded at C$21.56. 813,774 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 576,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

