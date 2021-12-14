GAMEE (GMEE) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 13th. GAMEE has a total market cap of $30.22 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00055732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,734.07 or 0.07961338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,851.21 or 0.99890432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00076157 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00053004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002634 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

