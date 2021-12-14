ODUWA Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $4,677.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,621.33 or 0.99400308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00046064 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00033058 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.08 or 0.00789045 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

