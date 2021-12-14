Insured Finance (INFI) Price Down 17.4% This Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $1.71 million and $3,227.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0519 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00055732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,734.07 or 0.07961338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,851.21 or 0.99890432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00076157 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00053004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,889,495 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.