Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Trading Down 3.1%

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE) shares fell 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 110,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 75,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24. The company has a market cap of C$17.80 million and a PE ratio of -4.43.

Kane Biotech Company Profile (CVE:KNE)

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name; medical device coatings under the Aledex name; and shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera name.

