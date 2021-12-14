Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €172.40 ($193.71) and last traded at €173.60 ($195.06). 4,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €176.80 ($198.65).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €214.00 ($240.45) price target on Amadeus FiRe in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €185.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €172.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $986.94 million and a PE ratio of 29.54.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

