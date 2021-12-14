OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Shares Up 3.4%

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)’s stock price shot up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $190.00 and last traded at $190.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.12.

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

