Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)’s stock price rose 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.85. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 20.94.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)

Loomis AB engages in the provision of cash handling solutions. It offers cash in transit, analysis, planning, cash management services and international services for banks, retailers and other companies. The firm also operates through the following segments: Europe, USA, and Other. The Europe and USA segment focuses on cash handling services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Loomis AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.