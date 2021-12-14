Vid 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,023.00 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 54.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. In the last seven days, Vid has traded down 62.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $1,023.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00038090 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006718 BTC.

About Vid

Vid (CRYPTO:VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,597,771 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

