OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) Trading Up 0%

OmniComm Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OMCM)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 33,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 140,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41.

About OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM)

OmniComm Systems, Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for OmniComm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniComm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.