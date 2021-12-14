Autonio Trading Down 23.6% This Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $99,750.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00056095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.70 or 0.07971377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,933.46 or 0.99641478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00076233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00053164 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

