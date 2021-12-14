POA Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 823.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, POA has traded up 1,203.5% against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
