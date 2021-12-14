TrustSwap Price Down 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $123.62 million and $3.52 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00038146 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006716 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,240,165 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

