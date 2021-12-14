eosDAC (EOSDAC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31,266.00

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, eosDAC has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. eosDAC has a total market cap of $758,335.89 and approximately $31,266.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

EOSDAC is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

