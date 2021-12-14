Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00005022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $167.26 million and approximately $53.53 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00038385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 72,546,805 coins and its circulating supply is 70,782,641 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

