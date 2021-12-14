SEEN Achieves Market Cap of $1.94 Million (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. SEEN has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $1,367.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00005835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

