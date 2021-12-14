Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Down 0.5% This Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $21.58 or 0.00045852 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $16.91 million and approximately $40,056.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00056060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.30 or 0.07980882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00076898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,937.25 or 0.99752416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00053454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 783,639 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

