Armen Shanafelt Purchases 121,799 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Director Armen Shanafelt acquired 121,799 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $447,002.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Armen Shanafelt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Armen Shanafelt acquired 14,685 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $53,600.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.77. 277,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,976. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGLE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

