Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson Sells 1,432 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $70,497.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $87,241.34.

On Monday, September 27th, Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $49.56. 668,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

