Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GRUB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from 8,632.00 to 6,527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.17.

NYSE:GRUB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.84. 2,374,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,773. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,022 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 236.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

