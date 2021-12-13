Gems (GEM) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Gems coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gems has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $361,979.02 and $28,251.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00038332 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

