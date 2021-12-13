Loki Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,090.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.41 or 0.08066247 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.67 or 0.00311476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.56 or 0.00905832 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00073388 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.65 or 0.00389999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.32 or 0.00261871 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

