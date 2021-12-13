Naviaddress (NAVI) One Day Volume Hits $13,924.00

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Naviaddress coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a coin. Naviaddress' official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

