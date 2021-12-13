ichi.farm (ICHI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00056010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.63 or 0.07962936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00076962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,756.60 or 0.99747329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

