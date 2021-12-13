Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

EVAX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.30. 156,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,635. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 1.23% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

