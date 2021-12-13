$6.64 Million in Sales Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to post $6.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.64 million. Profire Energy reported sales of $5.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year sales of $24.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.57 million to $25.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $28.62 million, with estimates ranging from $21.35 million to $33.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

PFIE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Profire Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. 96,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,679. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

