Brokerages Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce $160.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.70 million. Oil States International reported sales of $137.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $575.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.10 million to $579.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $733.13 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $759.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Oil States International by 142.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,499,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,730 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 480.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after buying an additional 1,928,652 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 424,740 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Oil States International by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 328,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oil States International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OIS traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $311.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.68.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

