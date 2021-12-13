Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report sales of $164.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.30 million and the lowest is $161.90 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $154.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $618.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $618.40 million to $618.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

COLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

COLB traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.78. 869,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,813,000 after purchasing an additional 152,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,890,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after acquiring an additional 453,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.