Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report sales of $164.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.30 million and the lowest is $161.90 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $154.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $618.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $618.40 million to $618.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
COLB traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.78. 869,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $50.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.
In other news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,813,000 after purchasing an additional 152,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,890,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after acquiring an additional 453,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.
