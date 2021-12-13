KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.55 Billion

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for about $19.29 or 0.00041084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $1.55 billion and $21.83 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00038276 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006747 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

