Head to Head Comparison: nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International 13.68% 15.17% 12.51% nLIGHT -9.48% -7.97% -6.36%

43.9% of O2Micro International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for O2Micro International and nLIGHT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A nLIGHT 0 0 5 0 3.00

nLIGHT has a consensus price target of $44.40, indicating a potential upside of 78.67%. Given nLIGHT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares O2Micro International and nLIGHT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $78.33 million 1.82 $6.13 million $0.44 11.36 nLIGHT $222.79 million 4.90 -$20.93 million ($0.62) -40.08

O2Micro International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nLIGHT. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than O2Micro International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

O2Micro International beats nLIGHT on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management. The company was founded in April 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components. The Advanced Development segment includes the operating results of Nutronics since the date of acquisition. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, WA.

