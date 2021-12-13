361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.43

Shares of 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

361 Degrees International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSIOF)

361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for 361 Degrees International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 361 Degrees International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.