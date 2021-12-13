Reviewing CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) & Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) and Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CS Disco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Dassault Systèmes shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CS Disco and Dassault Systèmes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CS Disco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dassault Systèmes $5.09 billion 15.58 $560.87 million $0.68 87.33

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than CS Disco.

Profitability

This table compares CS Disco and Dassault Systèmes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CS Disco N/A N/A N/A Dassault Systèmes 15.71% 18.52% 7.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CS Disco and Dassault Systèmes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CS Disco 0 1 9 0 2.90 Dassault Systèmes 3 6 4 0 2.08

CS Disco currently has a consensus price target of $65.40, suggesting a potential upside of 74.35%. Given CS Disco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CS Disco is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers. The Life Sciences & Healthcare segment engages in pharmaceuticals & biotech, medical devices & equipment, patient care services. The Infrastructure & Cities segment provides energy & materials; construction, cities and territories; and business services. The company was founded by Charles Edelstenne on June 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

