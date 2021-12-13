Apollon Limassol (APL) Trading Down 21.1% Over Last Week

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00004115 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $483,564.89 and approximately $148,107.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00167754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002845 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00019639 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.14 or 0.00496230 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00056080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,179 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.