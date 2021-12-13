Maro Trading Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last week, Maro has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0945 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $67.26 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00038078 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

